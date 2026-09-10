ED's request to probe Pinarayi Vijayan puts UDF in a three-way political bind

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Enforcement Directorate’s request for a probe against Pinarayi Vijayan under the Prevention of Corruption Act in the CMRL-Exalogic Solutions monthly payment case has left the UDF government caught in a political bind: act on the central agency’s request and risk strengthening the CPM’s charge of a BJP-Congress understanding, or hold back and hand the BJP fresh ammunition against the Congress.

The government has opted for caution, seeking legal opinion and examining whether it needs further details from the ED before deciding on the request. Government and Congress sources said there was no desire to act in haste.

“The ED is now seeking registration of a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act, which comes under the purview of the state government,” said a top bureaucrat. “They had earlier claimed that they were inquiring into the matter under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Different agencies have already inquired into the case.”

The Home and Law departments have been asked to examine the various legal and procedural aspects before the government takes a decision.

“The government has to seek clarification on several aspects before deciding whether to register a case. Which laws come within the ambit of this issue? Would one investigating agency be sufficient? In which areas does the state need further evidence or documents from the ED? These are some of the questions that have to be examined,” the official said.

The Congress leadership is also wary of appearing to act in haste, particularly in view of the political fallout from the previous LDF government’s decision in January 2021 to recommend a CBI probe against former chief minister Oommen Chandy based on a woman’s petition.

“The then chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the CPM had used the case as a political weapon against the UDF. However, the CBI gave Oommen Chandy a clean chit in 2022-23. We do not want to repeat the same political mistake,” said a KPCC office bearer.