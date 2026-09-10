CPI(M) PA MLA Mohammed Riyas accuses ED of political vendetta in CMRL-Exalogic probe

KOZHIKODE: Former Kerala minister and CPI(M) MLA P.A. Mohammed Riyas has accused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of conducting a politically motivated investigation into the CMRL-Exalogic case, alleging that the central agency was attempting to create a false narrative against former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter Veena Vijayan and others.
Addressing a press conference in Kozhikode in connection with the extended state committee meeting of the CPI(M), Riyas said the transactions being described as “monthly payments” were actually payments received for legitimate professional services, for which taxes had been duly paid.
According to Riyas, the controversy surrounding the payments was being deliberately portrayed as a financial wrongdoing for political purposes. He said the investigation could continue, but maintained that he had no reason to fear the ED as he had committed no wrongdoing.
Allegation of pressure on businessman
Riyas also alleged that the ED had pressured his friend Hassan Waris during questioning and sought a statement implicating Vijayan.
The CPI(M) MLA said that Waris was repeatedly asked to name the former CM and that he refused to do so.
Waris has reportedly submitted an affidavit seeking to withdraw a statement he had earlier given to the ED. In the affidavit, he allegedly stated he signed the statement after being threatened by ED officials.
According to the details cited in the reports, Waris's house in Kozhikode was raided by the ED on August 18. The agency had allegedly suspected that he acted as an intermediary in transferring money linked to Riyas to a person identified as Faijas in Dubai.
The statement signed by Waris was reportedly viewed by the ED as A significant evidence against Riyas.
Waris informed that ED officials had threatened to implicate his daughter and questioned whether he was protecting her or another person. He said he signed the statement following the alleged threats and later submitted an affidavit seeking to withdraw it.
ED disputes allegations
The ED has confirmed receiving the affidavit but has maintained that it has evidence to support its allegation that Waris transferred money.
The agency has reportedly argued that people sometimes submit affidavits claiming to have withdrawn earlier statements when cases are approaching court proceedings.
An ED statement recorded and signed during an investigation can have evidentiary value, though the person who made the statement can seek to retract it.
The ED is expected to place the request to withdraw the statement before the court, with the court ultimately deciding the matter. Thus, Waris's affidavit has now emerged as an important part of the political and legal defence being mounted by Riyas and CPI(M) leaders.
Riyas rejects reports on Veena's alleged statement
Riyas also strongly rejected media reports concerning alleged hawala-related evidence in the ED investigation.
In a Facebook post, he described reports claiming that his wife, Veena, had admitted certain allegations before the ED as “a blatant lie”. He alleged that the information had been deliberately leaked to the media as part of an attempt to tarnish his reputation.
“If such things are contained in a report leaked by the ED, it is a deliberately fabricated story aimed at character assassination. The report says that Veena admitted such things before the ED. This is a blatant lie,” Riyas said. He added that the circulation of such allegations would continue to be used to target him personally.
No cash found in house raid, Riyas claims
Riyas further claimed that the ED found no incriminating cash during its search of his residence in Thiruvananthapuram.
The MLA alleged the agency had turned even routine events during the questioning process into sensational media reports.
According to him, when a typewriter used to record statements malfunctioned during questioning, another typewriter was brought from outside. Riyas alleged that some media outlets had sensationalised the incident by reporting that a “cash-counting machine” had been brought in.
Riyas said he had been subjected to sustained allegations and personal attacks, but insisted that neither he nor his wife would be intimidated.
The CPI(M) leader said the party had taught its members not to surrender to threats or political pressure and asserted that he would face every stage of the investigation through legal means.
“Since I know that I have not committed any wrongdoing, I have no fear. I have proceeded so far in accordance with the party's position and will continue to do so. Every stage that has to be faced will be dealt with legally,” he said.
Riyas also accused central agencies of losing their credibility and alleged that they were being used for political purposes. He said communists would not be intimidated by political targeting or threats through central investigative agencies.
LDF says allegations will not affect alliance
The Left Democratic Front convener T. P. Ramakrishnan also came out in support of Riyas and said the alliance would face the allegations both politically and legally.
Ramakrishnan said Riyas has made it clear that his hands were clean and questioned why the ED has not arrested him if the findings now being reported were genuine.
“If what is being reported as the ED's findings is true, they can arrest him,” Ramakrishnan said, according to the report.
He alleged that a “smokescreen” was being created against Vijayan and claimed that the investigation was part of an attempt to weaken the CPI(M).
Ramakrishnan also questioned the ED's searches at the residences of Vijayan, Riyas and his associates, claiming that the searches had failed to uncover anything significant.