Hassan Waris alleges ED threat to implicate daughter in statement against Riyas

KOCHI: The CMRL-Exalogic money-laundering case took a fresh turn on Thursday after an affidavit submitted by businessman Hassan Waris to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), obtained by the media through sources, alleged that agency officials threatened to implicate his 22-year-old daughter in the case if he refused to give and sign a statement against MLA P A Mohammed Riyas.

In the affidavit, Waris said his daughter, a B.Arch student, was threatened with being made an accused in connection with an alleged transfer of funds to Dubai.

Riyas also alleged on Thursday that ED officials had forced his friend to mention his name in the statement by threatening to implicate his daughter.

Waris’s residence was searched by the ED on August 18 as part of its probe into the alleged money trail involving Riyas and his associates. His statement was subsequently recorded under Section 50 of the PMLA. He later approached the agency seeking correction of the statement, alleging that portions of it were obtained under threat.

The development assumes significance as the ED has referred to Waris’s statement in its communication to the state police seeking registration of a corruption case against former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Riyas and Veena T. The agency has alleged that the statement contains information relating to the alleged flow of funds to Riyas and subsequent transfer of funds to Dubai.