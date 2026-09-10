Kerala Congress "not in a rush" to act on ED suggestion on Pinarayi Vijayan corruption case

The Congress in Kerala has decided not to rush into any action to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) recommendation seeking to register corruption case against the Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan and his family members.

The leaders of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) met on Thursday to discuss the matter pertaining to the allegation against Pinarayi, his daughter Veena T and son-in-law P.A. Mohammed Riyas.

“The party has asked the state government to take legal action after examining the findings and recommendations," said KPCC President Sunny Joseph while addressing the media.

"We have discussed this in the meeting and will take steps after seeking legal advice. The Marxist party’s justifications will not be taken into consideration," Joseph said.

According to party sources, the KPCC has decided not to rush into any decision.

A party source said that Chief Minister V D Satheesan and Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala have already discussed and brought clarity to the issue.

"The CM explained the case and recommendations. The party has jointly decided to make any move only after examining the legal aspects as well. However, the cabinet decision on the ED recommendations was not disclosed at the meeting," the source said.