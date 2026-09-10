Kerala: Man arrested with over 8 kg of cannabis near Kannur Railway Station

KANNUR: The Kannur Town Police arrested a 33-year-old man after allegedly seizing 8.325 kg of cannabis from his possession near the railway station in the early hours of Thursday.

The arrest was made during a search conducted as part of 'Operation Toofan', based on a tip-off received by the police.

The accused has been identified as Mansoor KK, a native of Kannur's Maniyoor.

Police allegedly found the cannabis concealed inside a trolley bag carried by the accused. The substance was seized, and the man was taken into custody for further questioning as part of the investigation.

The police subsequently registered a case against Mansoor under various provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, including Sections 8(c) and 20(b)(ii)(B), relating to offences involving cannabis.

Police said the investigation is continuing to determine whether the accused was involved in the transportation or distribution of the seized cannabis. He already had a case in his name.