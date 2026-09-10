Kerala: Search on for Bangladeshi national who escaped from police station

The Palarivattom police have intensified the search for a Bangladeshi national who escaped from the police station while in custody on Wednesday night.

Hadiulla Khan (31) is one of the six Bangladeshi nationals arrested for allegedly staying in Kochi without valid travel documents. He escaped from the station by climbing out through the bathroom window at around 8.30 pm, according to the FIR registered by the police on Thursday.

The incident occurred while the police were taking fingerprints of the accused. Khan sought permission to use the washroom and was allowed to go inside. He escaped through the window and did not return.

The police launched a search after noticing that Khan had not come out of the washroom. On checking the premises, they found that the window pane had been removed, following which the search was intensified in the city to trace him.

Khan and the others were arrested after the police allegedly found them staying in a rented house in Palarivattom without valid passports, visas or other documents authorising their stay in India.

The other five accused were produced before the district court and remanded in judicial custody. The police are also investigating when and how they entered the country and who facilitated their stay.

Police sources said teams have been deployed at various locations as part of the search for Khan.