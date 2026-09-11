Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim to visit Kerala to meet Grand Mufti

KOZHIKODE: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is set to visit the Indian Grand Mufti and prominent Sunni leader Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musaliyar on Sunday. They will meet at Markazu Saqafathi Sunniyya (Sunni Cultural Centre) at Karanthur.

Both the leaders will pay a visit to the darga of CM Valiyullahi at Madavoor, one of the major pilgrim centres in South India.

Ibrahim earlier visited Kanthapuram in September 2022, weeks before he became the prime minister. In 2023, the Indian Grand Mufti received the highest religious honour instituted by the Malaysian government.

The PM is visiting India to attend the BRICS Summit being held in New Delhi.