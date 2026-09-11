UDF and LDF conspiring to protect former Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan: BJP

KOZHIKODE: The UDF and LDF are allegedly conspiring to protect former chief minister and opposition leader Pinarayi Vijayan and his family members in the Exalogic corruption case, a BJP official said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference in Kozhikode, BJP national secretary K. Surendran alleged that the UDF government was deliberately delaying action despite the Enforcement Directorate (ED) having officially written to the state police chief seeking registration of a case based on information gathered during its investigation.

The national secretary further said that the CMRL Exalogic controversy involved leaders from both the LDF and UDF and that the government was delaying action out of fear that UDF leaders could also come under investigation.

Surendran alleged that the case involved not only hawala transactions and corruption but also indicated abuse of power.

The BJP leader said the ED had shared its findings with the state government because the allegations fell within the scope of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Surendran claimed that the money received by Vijayan's daughter Veena’s company was not payment for services, but alleged bribes paid to politicians and officials in connection with transactions involving mineral sands. He also alleged that Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) had admitted to making payments to politicians and officials.

“Despite this, the home minister is evading the issue instead of registering a case,” Surendran said.

Surendran recalled that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had questioned during the Lok Sabha election campaign why Vijayan had not been arrested. He also pointed out that Leader of the Opposition and Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan had repeatedly raised similar questions over the years.

However, “Both are now maintaining silence,” Surendran said.