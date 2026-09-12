Power crisis deepens as KSEB hits supply wall

KOCHI: Keralam’s power crisis is set to worsen, with the KSEB’s efforts to procure additional power from generating companies failing to yield results. As demand crossed 5,200 MW on Thursday, the board extended peak-hour restrictions from 6.15 pm to 12.45 am. Officials said the peak-hour period has been stretching until 2 am in recent days.
With peak-hour availability capped at 4,200 MW, demand surged past 5,200 MW on Thursday night, widening the deficit by 1,000 MW. The KSEB was forced to impose at least three rounds of power restrictions, lasting 15 to 25 minutes each, to manage the shortfall.
The board also resorted to overdrawing power from the Central grid, risking punitive action. According to top officials, demand peaked at 5,450 MW at 10.30 pm—levels comparable to the summer peak.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister V D Satheesan held talks with Chief Secretary Biswanath Sinha and KSEB chairman M G Rajamanickam on Friday, directing the latter to explore all options to procure additional power, even at exorbitant rates. However, the effort has yielded no results, with the board unable to procure power from either the Day-Ahead Market or the Real-Time Market.
Board’s proposal to get addl 125 MW yet to get regulatory body’s clearance
The Board had pinned its hopes on the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal triggering rain and bringing down temperatures, which are around 4°C above normal. However, the IMD has withdrawn the rain alert, with the latest forecast indicating that hot and humid conditions will persist across Kerala for the next three days.
The crisis has been triggered by a coal shortage that has hit generation at several thermal power plants in the North. The Central Grid Corporation has reported a 12,000-MW shortfall. With northern states battling hot weather, demand has surged, prompting them to draw more power from the national grid and real-time market, further tightening supply.
Meanwhile, the Power Regulatory Commission is yet to clear the KSEB’s proposal to procure an additional 125 MW. According to sources, the power is priced at Rs 9.65 per unit, with the Board required to purchase it round the clock.
“Normally, temperatures in North India decline by September 15. If the weather changes, power consumption there will fall, potentially easing the supply crunch for us. But El Nino conditions have made the weather unpredictable. If the heat persists, the crisis could continue until September 30. We have tied up 600 MW from October 1, so the situation may improve by month-end,” said a senior KSEB official.
Electricity Minister Sunny Joseph got a taste of the deepening power crisis on Friday when a power outage interrupted his address at a meeting of the KSEB Officers Federation in Kochi. As the hall plunged into darkness, Joseph quipped, “The KSEB officers know when to stop my speech.”