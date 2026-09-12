Power crisis deepens as KSEB hits supply wall

KOCHI: Keralam’s power crisis is set to worsen, with the KSEB’s efforts to procure additional power from generating companies failing to yield results. As demand crossed 5,200 MW on Thursday, the board extended peak-hour restrictions from 6.15 pm to 12.45 am. Officials said the peak-hour period has been stretching until 2 am in recent days.

With peak-hour availability capped at 4,200 MW, demand surged past 5,200 MW on Thursday night, widening the deficit by 1,000 MW. The KSEB was forced to impose at least three rounds of power restrictions, lasting 15 to 25 minutes each, to manage the shortfall.

The board also resorted to overdrawing power from the Central grid, risking punitive action. According to top officials, demand peaked at 5,450 MW at 10.30 pm—levels comparable to the summer peak.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister V D Satheesan held talks with Chief Secretary Biswanath Sinha and KSEB chairman M G Rajamanickam on Friday, directing the latter to explore all options to procure additional power, even at exorbitant rates. However, the effort has yielded no results, with the board unable to procure power from either the Day-Ahead Market or the Real-Time Market.