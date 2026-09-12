Revitalisation of Willingdon Island essential to unlock Cochin Port’s full potential

The seminar also called for immediate steps to provide cargo-handling equipment, including wharf cranes, and maximise the capacity of the Cochin Port Container Freight Station. Specific targets for capacity utilisation, revenue generation and job creation should be fixed for projects on port land, including Petronet LNG, the Multi-User Liquid Terminal and Vallarpadam LPG terminal.

Former Industry Minister P Rajeeve, who inaugurated the seminar, said the revival and growth of Cochin Port were closely linked to Kerala’s economic development and employment generation. He stressed the need for a public-friendly and labour-oriented development policy that makes maximum use of the port’s land and infrastructure.

Port and maritime expert Dr Jose Paul, who delivered the keynote address, said Vizhinjam and Vallarpadam should complement each other by synergising their potential and opportunities. Reviving Willingdon Island was of utmost importance, he said, suggesting that an Outer Harbour project could also be considered. He proposed a committee comprising representatives of various stakeholders to convert the seminar’s recommendations into an action plan and monitor implementation.

Cochin Port Authority Deputy Chairman Satish Honnakatte said several suggestions raised at the seminar were acceptable. He said initiatives related to international tourism, homeporting and aviation fuel handling were under implementation.

Expansion of Q2 and Q3 berths in the Mattancherry channel and cruise facilities at Ernakulam Wharf were progressing, while expanded BPCL petroleum-handling facilities were ready for operation. Steps were also under way to utilise Puthuvype land and improve Petronet LNG capacity utilisation.

CPEO general secretary C D Nandakumar presented the seminar paper. The programme was chaired by CITU national vice-president K Chandran Pillai. Port users, experts, retired officials and trade union leaders unanimously called for urgent measures to revitalise Willingdon Island.