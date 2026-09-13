Calicut Airport CER fund to support local development

The Corporate Environmental Responsibility (CER) fund of Calicut International Airport (Karipur Airport) will be used to meet various developmental needs in areas surrounding the airport. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting at the Malappuram Collectorate.

The decision follows a controversy last year over the allocation of a major share of the CER fund to a senior citizens’ home project in Pinarayi, Kannur. Residents had demanded that the fund be used for development in areas around the airport.

As part of the decision, Rs 3.5 crore will be allocated from the CER fund to find a permanent solution to the large-scale runoff of water and waste from the airport into residential areas and farmlands during rains. Officials said scientific measures would be adopted to prevent waterlogging.

The meeting also decided to provide 10 dialysis machines to Kondotty Taluk Hospital as part of health sector support.

Airport authorities said they would soon issue a No Objection Certificate for upgrading the road on the western side of the airport by removing the hazardous S-curve. The move is expected to address a long-standing road safety concern raised by residents.

The meeting also discussed the difficulties faced by residents due to the mandatory requirement of obtaining an NOC from the Airport Authority for constructing houses and other buildings near the airport. The district collector will conduct a special review of the issue.

It was also decided to give priority to residents in airport job opportunities. An accurate list of local job seekers will be prepared and handed over to the airport authorities.