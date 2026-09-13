Less full-timers, more impressive faces: CPM gets ready for reforms

KOZHIKODE: Limiting the number of party full-timers so as to let them pursue other means of employment, highlighting impressive faces to give the party a literal facelift, and streamlining cadre are among the key organisational reforms on the cards as the CPM gears up for its first-ever extended state committee meeting. A slew of unprecedented steps, hitherto unheard of in the party, is in the making, if sources are to be believed.

Among the reforms intended to provide greater flexibility to the rank and file, while ensuring better connect with the masses, is a move to allow party functionaries take up employment or engage in revenue-earning professions.

“We have many professionals, especially advocates, serving as party functionaries and hence are unable to pursue their profession. A suggestion has come up that they should be allowed to engage in a career path — preferably part time or self employment — even while continuing with party work.

Hence, the party will not have to provide them whole-timer allowance. It would bring in better transparency and help connect with the masses too,” said a senior leader. Currently, the CPM has 6,129 whole-timers in Kerala. The figure comes to 10,473 nationally.

Another proposal doing the rounds is to win the masses through ‘new faces with clean image’. At a time when the party is at the receiving end of public criticism — especially for arrogant posturing and unfriendly approach — this could bring in a major change, felt leaders.