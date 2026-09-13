Less full-timers, more impressive faces: CPM gets ready for reforms

KOZHIKODE: Limiting the number of party full-timers so as to let them pursue other means of employment, highlighting impressive faces to give the party a literal facelift, and streamlining cadre are among the key organisational reforms on the cards as the CPM gears up for its first-ever extended state committee meeting. A slew of unprecedented steps, hitherto unheard of in the party, is in the making, if sources are to be believed.
Among the reforms intended to provide greater flexibility to the rank and file, while ensuring better connect with the masses, is a move to allow party functionaries take up employment or engage in revenue-earning professions.
“We have many professionals, especially advocates, serving as party functionaries and hence are unable to pursue their profession. A suggestion has come up that they should be allowed to engage in a career path — preferably part time or self employment — even while continuing with party work.
Hence, the party will not have to provide them whole-timer allowance. It would bring in better transparency and help connect with the masses too,” said a senior leader. Currently, the CPM has 6,129 whole-timers in Kerala. The figure comes to 10,473 nationally.
Another proposal doing the rounds is to win the masses through ‘new faces with clean image’. At a time when the party is at the receiving end of public criticism — especially for arrogant posturing and unfriendly approach — this could bring in a major change, felt leaders.
Party looks to streamline functioning
Senior leader T Sasidharan, a known VS loyalist who was sidelined for long and taken back into the Thrissur district committee four years ago, is among those the party is eyeing for this mission.
A former DYFI state secretary and a firebrand leader, Sasidharan would be able to give the party the much-needed facelift, many believe. Speculation about bringing him back into the mainstream have been going on ever since Pinarayi Vijayan called on him in connection with a family function.
Streamlining the functioning of its members so as to avoid same cadre being part of different organisations like DYFI, Mahila Association or CITU, while remaining as party members, putting a tab on party-run agitations and campaigns, and ultimately equipping cadre to function in tandem with the digital age and social media world are some of the other significant plans the CPM intends to bring in.
“The world has changed and it’s time the party transformed its communication modus operandi. One of the key reforms is directed at re-equipping the cadre and leaders to face digital-age challenges,” quipped a central leader.
With the extended meeting set to begin on Sunday, the CPM is in the final stages of shaping up the key proposals.
CPM extended state committee from today
The three-day CPM extended state committee meeting beginning in Kozhikode on Sunday is expected to set in motion a major course correction. However, the big questions remain — Will it discuss leadership change, and will it be overshadowed by the ED-Pinarayi tussle?