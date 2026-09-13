Power shortage deepens in Keralam as KSEB explores costly purchases

KOZHIKODE: With Kerala witnessing a sharp rise in electricity demand and no matching increase in generation, the state government is examining all available options to prevent the shortage from worsening, including purchasing power at higher rates if required.

Electricity Minister Sunny Joseph said the government was closely monitoring the situation and would take necessary measures to ensure uninterrupted supply as far as possible. He noted that Kerala's power requirement had climbed by nearly 1,000 MW compared with the previous year, putting additional pressure on the existing supply system.

The minister said the prevailing crisis was not limited to Kerala, with several other states also struggling to meet demand. In the event of a prolonged shortfall, the state would have to explore expensive power purchases, he said.

“If additional power has to be procured at a higher rate, the government will work out the necessary arrangements,” Joseph said, stressing that the circumstances had also exposed the need to rethink the state's long-term electricity policy.

Appealing to consumers to cooperate, the minister urged households and institutions to avoid unnecessary consumption. He specifically called for restraint in the use of decorative and ornamental lighting during night hours.

Minister said KSEB officials had been directed to alert consumers in advance wherever a power interruption was likely. He maintained that the government was taking every possible step to deal with the crisis and said a fair assessment of the circumstances would show that the authorities were responding to the situation responsibly.