Kerala youth attacked, robbed near Aluva railway station

KOCHI: A 28-year-old man was allegedly brutally assaulted and robbed by two unidentified persons near the goods platform of Aluva railway station in the early hours of Sunday.

According to the case registered by Aluva East police, Jofin Jiju of Kurichilakode was walking along the road near the platform around 3.30 am.

The FIR states that the accused hit Jofin on the head with a stone when he attempted to run away. They allegedly caught hold of him, beat him with their hands and kicked him before pushing him into a nearby canal. While he was lying in the canal, the accused allegedly repeatedly struck the right side of his ribs with a stone.

The assault caused a fracture to his right hand and an injury to his chin, according to the police. The accused also allegedly threatened to kill him.

The assailants allegedly took Rs 1,000 from Jofin's bag and a chain from his neck before fleeing. Jofin later gave a statement to a police officer while undergoing treatment at Kolenchery Medical Mission Hospital, based on which the case was registered.