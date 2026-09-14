Viral AI video of Kerala CM V D Satheesan dancing with KSEB officials restricted in India by Meta

Meta has restricted access in India to a viral AI-generated video showing Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan dancing with Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) officials amid the recent power crisis, the video's creators said on Monday, reported PTI.

The video, posted on the Instagram page 'aikavala' on Thursday, had garnered 1.78 crore views by Sunday, according to the page's operator.

Satheesan had recently referred to the video at an event organised by the Kerala High Court, saying he was excited to see it. He also claimed he could dance better than Malayalam actor Mohanlal and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

The video, which was created using artificial intelligence, shows Satheesan dancing alongside KSEB officials, according to its creators.

According to PTI's report, in a post on Sunday, 'aikavala' said access to the video had been restricted in India after Meta complied with a legal request.

"We have restricted access to your content in India pursuant to notice from the Government of India," a message from Meta shared by the creators said.