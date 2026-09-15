Kerala: CPM reorganises state secretariat after electoral defeat

KOZHIKODE: CPM has finally decided on a major revamp with popular faces. In what could be termed the first major corrective action after its humiliating electoral defeat, the CPM has reconstituted its state secretariat with three new faces which are veteran Kannur leader P Jayarajan, ex-minister MB Rajesh, and senior leader from the state capital, V Sivankutty.

However, senior leaders TM Thomas Isaac and LDF convener TP Ramakrishnan were dropped from the panel.

The three-day CPM extended state committee meet that concluded on Tuesday took the significant decision after the meeting witnessed severe criticism against the leadership for its failure.

The committee decided to censure state secretary MV Govindan. The secretary had come under severe criticism within the party for the electoral failure. Candidate selection at party strongholds of Thaliparamba and Payyannoor has also drawn flak.

Kannur leader P Jayarajan has come to the secretariat after being sidelined for a long time. Though his name has been doing the rounds to be inducted into the secretariat a couple of times, the official leadership was not in favour. Jayarajan'a induction could will be an indication of the party finally listening to the people and it's cadres.