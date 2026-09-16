50 litres of liquor seized from ReporterTV owner Anto Augustine’s Wayanad residence

KALPETTA: A cache of 43 litres of Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and seven litres of wine was seized from the Wayanad residence of ReporterTV owner Anto Augustine during a police search, prompting the Excise Department to launch an inspection and initiate legal proceedings.
The liquor was found while police were searching for a connection with a case related to a failed attempt to bring footballer Lionel Messi to Kerala.
After discovering the stock, police informed the Excise Department, which sent a team led by Kalpetta Excise Circle Inspector Sharafuddin to the residence.
The Excise officials are now examining the seized liquor and verifying whether any of the stock was imported from abroad or is IMFL.
They are also completing the seizure mahazar and other legal formalities at the house. The quantity recovered is far above the limits prescribed for personal possession under Kerala law.
An individual is permitted to possess up to three litres of IMFL and 3.5 litres of wine. The overall permissible quantity for different categories of liquor, including beer, toddy and foreign liquor, is 15 litres.
The Excise Department is proceeding with legal action based on the quantity of liquor recovered from the residence.
Possession or storage of liquor beyond the permitted limits without the required licence or temporary permit is liable for action under the relevant provisions of the law.