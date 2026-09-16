50 litres of liquor seized from ReporterTV owner Anto Augustine’s Wayanad residence

KALPETTA: A cache of 43 litres of Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and seven litres of wine was seized from the Wayanad residence of ReporterTV owner Anto Augustine during a police search, prompting the Excise Department to launch an inspection and initiate legal proceedings.

The liquor was found while police were searching for a connection with a case related to a failed attempt to bring footballer Lionel Messi to Kerala.

After discovering the stock, police informed the Excise Department, which sent a team led by Kalpetta Excise Circle Inspector Sharafuddin to the residence.

The Excise officials are now examining the seized liquor and verifying whether any of the stock was imported from abroad or is IMFL.