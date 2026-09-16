Abhimanyu murder case in Kerala: Court to rule on in-camera trial plea on September 22

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court will pronounce its order on September 22 on a plea by the accused in the Abhimanyu murder case seeking an in-camera trial. The trial is scheduled to begin on October 15, nearly eight years after the murder.

Principal Sessions Judge K K Balakrishnan posted the plea for orders on Wednesday. The accused have argued that an open trial could affect their future prospects and that witnesses could be influenced.

The prosecution strongly opposed the plea, arguing that an in-camera trial should not be permitted under any circumstances.

The accused have also sought restrictions on the entry of journalists and members of the public into the courtroom. They have requested that photographs of them not be taken or circulated.

They have further sought restrictions on the gathering of Maharaja’s College students on the court premises, pointing out that the court is located near the college.

There are 16 accused in the case. Abhimanyu, a student of Maharaja’s College, was stabbed to death allegedly by activists of the Popular Front and Campus Front on July 2, 2018.