After Kerala poll debacle, CPM central leadership puts its foot down on state unit

KOZHIKODE: More than a decade later, the Kerala CPM has been facing mounting pressure from the big boss. The severe drubbing in the recent assembly polls, especially after a historic continuity of two successive Left terms in power, left the central party with no choice but to set things right, at least to a certain extent.

This time around, not just the election debacle, but also the state leadership’s attempts to not own up the same, haven’t gone down well with the party top brass. The unusual actions at the extended committee is hence a follow-up of the Politburo’s stern directive in this regard.

In addition to general secretary M A Baby, four PB members – B V Raghavulu, Ashok Dhawale, K Balakrishnan and Vijoo Krishnan - were active in proposing changes to the state committee’s poll review before the CC. The same leaders were present at the extended meeting too.

It’s on the central leadership’s insistence that tangible actions were taken. “It’s not just about taking actions, but also to send out a message that action has been taken. The masses should feel that the party has undertaken reforms,” said a central leader. New faces and course correction steps are part of this move.

Considering the gravity of the situation in which the CPM has found itself in, the central leadership chose to intervene as per the discussions that were aired at the extended meet. Despite the state party asking delegates to focus on solutions, a slew of criticism rose against the state leadership. It’s in this backdrop that the central party decided to put its foot down once and for all.

The measures taken would help the party regain its lost support, General Secretary MA Baby told TNIE.