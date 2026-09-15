Pinarayi spared, Govindan censured; CPM shifts to course correction mode

KOZHIKODE: Realising the strong sentiment against the state party unit, the CPM opted for a major top-level shake-up, bringing in a few popular faces while holding its state chief responsible for the poll debacle through a censure. Ironically, party veteran Pinarayi Vijayan—the former chief minister and the LDF’s face throughout the campaign—was spared. Since the defeat, Pinarayi has faced criticism from within the party as well as the LDF.

In an unusual move at the end of its three-day extended state committee meet in Kozhikode, the CPM reconstituted its state secretariat with three new faces — veteran Kannur leader P Jayarajan, former minister M B Rajesh and senior leader from state capital V Sivankutty.

Notably, central committee member T M Thomas Isaac, 74, who led the charge against the current leadership, and LDF convenor T P Ramakrishnan, 76, were dropped from the panel, considering the established age cap of 75 years. With the central leadership exerting greater control over the Kerala CPM, the state unit was left with no option but to go in for a major revamp.

A slew of other decisions too were taken as part of the organisational restructuring. Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas, an invitee to the central committee, will now serve as part of the state secretariat. Senior Kollam leader Susan Kody, who was dropped from the state committee due to factional issues in Karunagappally, has returned to the panel.

In a significant move to infuse fresh blood into the state leadership, nine leaders were made invitees to the state committee: SFI national president Adarsh M Saji, state secretary P S Sanjeev, president V Shivaprasad, DYFI national leader Jaick C Thomas, state secretary M Vijin, women leaders N Sukanya, O S Ambika and Subaida Ishaq, along with renowned poet Prabha Varma.