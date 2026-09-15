Pinarayi spared, Govindan censured; CPM shifts to course correction mode

KOZHIKODE: Realising the strong sentiment against the state party unit, the CPM opted for a major top-level shake-up, bringing in a few popular faces while holding its state chief responsible for the poll debacle through a censure. Ironically, party veteran Pinarayi Vijayan—the former chief minister and the LDF’s face throughout the campaign—was spared. Since the defeat, Pinarayi has faced criticism from within the party as well as the LDF.
In an unusual move at the end of its three-day extended state committee meet in Kozhikode, the CPM reconstituted its state secretariat with three new faces — veteran Kannur leader P Jayarajan, former minister M B Rajesh and senior leader from state capital V Sivankutty.
Notably, central committee member T M Thomas Isaac, 74, who led the charge against the current leadership, and LDF convenor T P Ramakrishnan, 76, were dropped from the panel, considering the established age cap of 75 years. With the central leadership exerting greater control over the Kerala CPM, the state unit was left with no option but to go in for a major revamp.
A slew of other decisions too were taken as part of the organisational restructuring. Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas, an invitee to the central committee, will now serve as part of the state secretariat. Senior Kollam leader Susan Kody, who was dropped from the state committee due to factional issues in Karunagappally, has returned to the panel.
In a significant move to infuse fresh blood into the state leadership, nine leaders were made invitees to the state committee: SFI national president Adarsh M Saji, state secretary P S Sanjeev, president V Shivaprasad, DYFI national leader Jaick C Thomas, state secretary M Vijin, women leaders N Sukanya, O S Ambika and Subaida Ishaq, along with renowned poet Prabha Varma.
Sivankutty’s elevation to top panel well deserved
Notably, Kannur strongman P Jayarajan has found a place in the secretariat after being sidelined for years. Though his name had figured in discussions for induction into the top body on earlier occasions, the official leadership had resisted the move. His induction could signal the party’s belated response to the sentiments of its cadre and the public. The 73-year-old, who enjoys considerable popularity among cadre, has been brought in largely as a damage-control measure following the party’s major setback in its Kannur stronghold.
Similarly, Rajesh, a leader with a clean image, was widely expected to make it to the secretariat at the last state conference. As he was then the assembly speaker, his name was not considered in 2022. Though his name figured in discussions at the 2025 state conference, he was overlooked. Curiously, while Rajesh was sidelined, his contemporaries K N Balagopal and P Rajeeve made it to the secretariat and central committee, while even younger leaders such as M Swaraj and Mohamed Riyaz entered the secretariat.
Sivankutty’s elevation to the top panel could be seen as well deserved, given his standing as one of the most popular mass leaders in the state capital. Despite younger leaders being inducted into the secretariat, Sivankutty had been overlooked. The former minister is now the CITU state secretary.
Despite bearing the brunt of criticism, M V Govindan will continue as state secretary. Though there were calls for both Govindan and Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan to step aside, the meeting decided against any such move, at least for now. With Pinarayi facing an ED probe, the party does not want to send a message that it is isolating him, sources said.
The party also formulated a series of other steps to take forward its campaigns against central agencies, communal forces and the state and central governments.
Crucial shake-up
P Jayarajan, M B Rajesh,V Sivankutty inducted into the 18-member state secretariat.
Senior leaders T M Thomas Isaac and T P Ramakrishnan dropped from the panel
Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas to serve as part of state secretariat
Kollam leader Susan Kody re-inducted into the state committee
Nine leaders named as invitees to the state committee