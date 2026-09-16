Kannur strongman P Jayarajan finally makes it to CPM secretariat

KOZHIKODE: The CPM seems to have finally decided to listen to the fervent appeals from the party cadre and sympathisers that P Jayarajan, strongman from Kannur, be brought in to lead the party when it is struggling to overcome the crisis in the aftermath of the poor performance in the assembly elections.

Hoardings and banners hailing Jayarajan had appeared in some parts of Kannur district while the party was discussing the electoral debacle, but were later removed later.

Such expressions of public feeling have happened in the past too but Jayarajan always distanced himself from the activities of the ‘PJ Army’ and ‘Red Army’ – groups formed by CPM sympathisers on social media.

Jayarajan’s ‘eclipse’ in politics began, many observers felt, after the party leadership, especially Pinarayi Vijayan thought that the former’s popularity is a threat to several others.

Party workers thronged to hear Jayarajan at public programmes and enthusiastically cheered on his fiery speeches. But the party bosses were not enthused and Jayarajan was accused of indirectly promoting ‘hero worship’, which is alien to communist culture.

He was fielded as a candidate from Vadakara in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections while he was the Kannur district secretary. He was never given back the post after the defeat and was slowly sidelined in the party. But party workers continued to rally behind the leader who was brutally attacked by RSS workers on a Thiruvonam day in 1999.