Kannur strongman P Jayarajan finally makes it to CPM secretariat

KOZHIKODE: The CPM seems to have finally decided to listen to the fervent appeals from the party cadre and sympathisers that P Jayarajan, strongman from Kannur, be brought in to lead the party when it is struggling to overcome the crisis in the aftermath of the poor performance in the assembly elections.
Hoardings and banners hailing Jayarajan had appeared in some parts of Kannur district while the party was discussing the electoral debacle, but were later removed later.
Such expressions of public feeling have happened in the past too but Jayarajan always distanced himself from the activities of the ‘PJ Army’ and ‘Red Army’ – groups formed by CPM sympathisers on social media.
Jayarajan’s ‘eclipse’ in politics began, many observers felt, after the party leadership, especially Pinarayi Vijayan thought that the former’s popularity is a threat to several others.
Party workers thronged to hear Jayarajan at public programmes and enthusiastically cheered on his fiery speeches. But the party bosses were not enthused and Jayarajan was accused of indirectly promoting ‘hero worship’, which is alien to communist culture.
He was fielded as a candidate from Vadakara in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections while he was the Kannur district secretary. He was never given back the post after the defeat and was slowly sidelined in the party. But party workers continued to rally behind the leader who was brutally attacked by RSS workers on a Thiruvonam day in 1999.
Controversies were not new to Jayarajan, who his opponents believe is the nerve centre of political violence in Kannur. He was an accused in the murders of Congress worker Ariyil Shukkur and RSS leader Kathirur Manoj.
At the same time, Jayarajan was keen on presenting another face too. While controversies were raging in his name, Jayarajan immersed himself in writing books – one on Muslim politics and Kerala and the other on Sangh Parivar.
He was actively involved in social activities, including pain and palliative care under the Initiative for Rehabilitation and Palliative Care, and was busy as the vice-chairman of the Kerala Khadi Board. For many, Jayarajan is among the rare breed of leaders who still uphold ‘communist values’.
Bickering in the Kannur unit of the CPM became louder after party candidates bit the dust in party strongholds like Payyannur, Taliparamba and Thrikkaripur. Central and state committees of the party noted that there were problems in deciding the candidates in Payyannur and Taliparamba.
It is apparent that the district leadership in Kannur messed things up, including the allegations raised by former party leader V Kunhikrishnan.