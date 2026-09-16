Kerala: CPM leaders held in Chevayur Cooperative Bank election violence probe

KOZHIKODE: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested senior CPM leader M Gireesh and branch committee member CP Jaleel in connection with violence during the Chevayur Service Co-operative Bank election.

Gireesh, a CPM Kozhikode District Secretariat member and prominent CITU leader, and Jaleel were arrested by Medical College Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Pramod P on Wednesday.

The arrests are linked to violence and physical assaults reported during the bank's governing body election on November 16, 2024.

The bank, which has deposits worth hundreds of crores, had been under Congress administrative control for more than five decades. The CPM, backed by a dissident faction, took control during the election.

Congress leaders, including Kozhikode MP MK Raghavan and DCC president K Praveen Kumar, alleged that CPM workers used more than 5,000 forged identification cards, engaged in booth capturing and physically attacked voters and political opponents.

Following complaints of police inaction and dilution of the initial FIRs, State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar constituted a dedicated SIT in June after the UDF government came to power.

The team works under the direct supervision of Kozhikode-Wayanad Range Crime Branch SP P Vikraman. It was tasked with re-examining more than 20 cases related to electoral sabotage, property damage and violence.