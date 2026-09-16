Kerala govt in talks with several states, power companies to purchase electricity: CM Satheesan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Wednesday said the state expects to bring the acute power crisis “under complete control” within a week, even as the government works on a separate power-supply plan from October to the next monsoon and prepares a new long-term electricity policy.

The government is negotiating with multiple states and power producers to bridge the immediate deficit, with Kerala having already approached eight states and procured 150 MW through resale and another 150 MW from the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) at ₹4.65 per unit.

“We are reducing the power cuts. I believe we will be able to bring things under complete control within a week,” Satheesan said at his post-Cabinet briefing.

The Chief Minister said the present crisis was not attributable to poor rainfall alone. A sharp increase in consumption, constraints on internal generation, high evening peak demand and the absence of adequate storage for renewable energy had compounded the situation.

Electricity consumption in September has risen by around 925 MW over the corresponding period last year, he said. Kerala currently generates around 2,500 MW from renewable sources, mainly solar, but most of this power is available only during the daytime. Without battery or other storage infrastructure, it cannot be deployed to meet the evening peak.