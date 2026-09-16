Keralam MLA Riyas accuses ED of creating a 'well-crafted script'

KOZHIKODE: CPM state secretariat member P A Mohamed Riyas on Tuesday accused the ED of creating “a well-crafted script” by levelling unsubstantiated claims in the alleged hawala transaction case.

“The ED is preparing a good script. The person who wrote it should be given an award at the national level,” the former minister told mediapersons in Kozhikode. He also termed reports that Veena had admitted to conducting hawala transaction “a blatant lie”. He said the ED questioned Veena three times, but there had not been a single query about hawala transactions. Despite this, he alleged, a fabricated story of a “confessional statement” was being circulated.

On the controversy surrounding a “red book”, Riyas said it was actually a planner Veena prepared in connection with plans for a future business venture.

“Veena gave the ED a clear statement on the document’s contents and insisted that it had no connection to money laundering. The ED still raided the residences and establishments of people mentioned in the document,” he said.

He alleged that signing documents listing the items confiscated during a raid was being deliberately portrayed as a “confessional statement”.

Defends WhatsApp group

The MLA also defended the creation of a WhatsApp group in his Beypore constituency, saying there was nothing unusual about it. “MLAs routinely create such groups to share information on development activities and other constituency- related matters, with people from different sections participating. The contents of the chats will make the group’s purpose clear,” Riyas said.