Former Kerala DGP Tomin J Thachankary gets 4-year jail term in disproportionate assets case

KOTTAYAM: The Court of the Enquiry Commissioner and Special Judge (Vigilance), Kottayam, on Thursday, sentenced former Kerala Director General of Police (DGP) Tomin J Thachankary to four years' imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 30.84 lakh in a disproportionate assets case, registered nearly two decades ago.

The Vigilance Judge KV Rejanish pronounced the verdict, finding Thachankary guilty of possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income during his tenure as a senior police officer.

In default of payment of the fine, he will have to undergo an additional two months’ imprisonment. Since the sentence exceeds three years, Thachankary will have to approach the Kerala High Court for bail. He is expected to be taken to the Central Prison, Thiruvananthapuram, on Wednesday.

The former DGP cited health issues before the court, stating that he had experienced chest pain two days ago and was not physically well. However, the court proceeded to impose the maximum punishment sought by the prosecution.

The case was registered in 2007 based on a complaint filed by Bobby Kuruvila, alleging that Thachankary had amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income between January 2003 and July 2007.

As per the chargesheet submitted by the vigilance investigation team, Thachankary had failed to account for assets and expenditure worth Rs 64.70 lakh during this period.

The prosecution submitted that the value of his disproportionate assets was 135.80 per cent higher than his known sources of income and sought the maximum sentence.