Kerala: Former Thodupuzha municipal chairperson held for alleged drug use

IDUKKI: The former chairperson of Thodupuzha municipality was arrested by the special investigation team of ‘Operation Toofan’ for allegedly using drugs at an isolated spot in Kodikkulam on Thursday.

Saneesh George, who had earlier been associated with the Congress, was taken into custody after the team received information that he had stopped his vehicle by the roadside and was using drugs.

By the time the police reached the spot, he had allegedly already consumed the substance. Pipes and tubes suspected to have been used for consuming drugs were recovered from him.

However, the police have not yet established the type of drug he allegedly used. A friend was also present with him at the time.

The special team has launched a detailed investigation into the incident. Saneesh has previously faced cases related to alleged cannabis possession and bribery.

Saneesh had contested the previous local body election as an independent after being denied a Congress seat and later became municipal chairperson with the support of the Left. He subsequently resigned from the post after being booked in a bribery case.