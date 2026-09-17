Kerala: Vadakara private bus strike called off after talks with district collector

KOZHIKODE: The four-day-long private bus strike that severely affected the public transport in Vadakara and surrounding rural areas was officially called off following a high-level dispute resolution meeting chaired by the Kozhikode District Collector MS Madhavikutty on Thursday.

Under the consensus reached between administrative authorities, bus operators, and union representatives, private buses will be permitted to continue parking along the Link Road as usual until October 15.

The impasse began after local authorities attempted to shift private bus parking operations from the Link Road to the old bus stand, citing traffic congestion as the National Highway 66 construction works continue.

The relocation triggered intense pushback from bus crew members and trade union factions, leading to strikes that entered their fourth day.

The concerns mounted when the rebel staff continued the strike for the last two days while the union leaders and bus operators agreed to call off the strike on Monday.

Routes connecting Vadakara to Koyilandy, Payyoli, Perambra, and Kolavipalam suffered severe disruptions, stranding thousands of daily commuters and school students.