Kerala: UDF gears up for protest against Palakkad Railway Division bifurcation

KOZHIKODE: Political activity and public opposition are intensifying across northern Kerala as the United Democratic Front (UDF) prepares to protest against the proposed bifurcation of the Palakkad Railway Division.

Political leaders and grassroots workers are mobilising against the move, which they said could affect the future of public transport development in Malabar.

A major “People’s March” will be held on September 23. Vadakara Member of Parliament Shafi Parambil is leading the protest. The march aims to draw thousands of residents from across the Lok Sabha constituency, which covers seven assembly segments, including Koyilandy, Nadapuram, Perambra, Koothuparamba and Thalassery.

Panchayat-level preparatory meetings across the constituency have already been completed.

Kozhikode District Congress Committee president K. Praveen Kumar is coordinating the protest. He said the central rally will cover a five-kilometre stretch from SandBanks to Vadakara Railway Station in which more than 3,000 people are expected to participate.

Kumar said the bifurcation could pose a long-term threat to northern Kerala’s transport infrastructure. “It’s not just Kozhikode; it affects the entirety of Malabar railways. It will affect the number of trains, the train stops, the timings. It will affect everything,” he said.

The proposed bifurcation and the transfer of the railway division's Mangaluru section could have a major impact on its railway network.

Mangaluru Junction and Mangaluru Central generated 50 per cent of passenger revenue, while Panamoor (Panambur) and Ullal generated 90 per cent of freight revenue. This would result in an annual loss of nearly Rs 1,650 crore for Palakkad.

Indian Railways allocates funds based on revenue generated. Therefore, the loss could reduce budget allocations for infrastructure development in Malabar.