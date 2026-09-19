CPM to launch political, legal campaign against ED; defends MLA Riyas

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM will counter the Enforcement Directorate (ED) politically and legally and launch a campaign against what it described as anti-democratic actions, state secretary M V Govindan said on Friday.

He also defended Beypore MLA P A Mohamed Riyas amid questions over an alleged business venture.

Govindan accused the ED of targeting the CPM and Left movement, alleging that the agency was creating new narratives after failing to make progress with the Exalogic-related case. He alleged that central agencies were being used to threaten opposition parties and bring them under control.

On questions surrounding Riyas’ alleged business venture, Govindan said the party had no objection to its members or their families starting businesses.

Merely considering a business venture did not require party intervention, he said. “Veena is not a member of CPM. The party has never decided that someone cannot run a business merely because she is the daughter of a party comrade. That is not a question of morality,” he said. He said the party need not know about a business at the stage of merely considering it and that it would become relevant for the party when a business was actually started. Party members’ children, he pointed out, were not themselves members and were engaged in various professions and businesses.