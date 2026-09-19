Legal opinion clears way for FIR against Pinarayi, Veena and Riyas

KOCHI: The Advocate General (AG) and Director General of Prosecution (DGP) have given a legal opinion clearing the way for further action on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) report seeking registration of a corruption case against former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter Veena T and son-in-law P A Mohamed Riyas in connection with the CMRL payoff case.

The opinion submitted by AG Jaju Babu and DGP Asaf Ali T stated that the ED report can be accepted and that the police can register an FIR if a cognizable offence is made out. The police can also conduct a preliminary inquiry, if necessary, before registering the FIR, it said.

The report of the Additional Advocate General was also considered while giving the opinion. “Police authority is legally bound to accept the report under Section 66(2) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, and take necessary action in the matter of proceeding with the registration of an FIR, bearing in mind the principles laid down by the Supreme Court,” stated the opinion.

According to the legal opinion, accepting or demanding a bribe through a third party or for the benefit of another person constitutes a punishable offence under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.