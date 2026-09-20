Five men attack three migrants at Karuvelipady

KOCHI: A dispute over a vehicle ramming into a shop allegedly escalated into a late-night attack at Karuvelipady, with a group of five allegedly barging into the residence of migrant workers and assaulting three of them on Saturday. Thoppumpady police registered a case against the identifiable accused persons on Sunday.

The accused allegedly forced open the door of the residence near Karuvelipady Boys Road around 10.30 pm on Saturday and attacked Ray and his co-workers, Sanjay and Vishnu. The attackers allegedly beat and kicked the trio, causing injuries.

The police said the main accused had a grudge against Angat Ray (23) after his vehicle rammed into a shed attached to one of the former’s shops a few days ago.

Police said the main stabbed Ray's hand with a knife. Other accused allegedly attacked Sanjay and Vishnu with an iron pipe, causing injuries, including a cut on the right hand.

Further investigation is underway.