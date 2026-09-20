‘Used after obtaining permission’: Keralam Minister K.M. Shaji on Range Rover controversy

KOZHIKODE: Minister K.M. Shaji has responded to reports that claimed he used his friend's luxury vehicle as his official vehicle. He said he had used the Range Rover occasionally for several years after obtaining the necessary permissions.
In a social media post, Shaji said he had been using the vehicle before becoming a minister. He had used it several times over the previous five years, when he held no position of power.
“I have been using this vehicle occasionally for many years. I have used it several times during the past five years, when I was not holding any position. I have travelled in it and returned in it several times. If journalists check their archives, they can find this,” the minister said.
“I have many good friends, and several of them own expensive vehicles. I do not see anything wrong with using a vehicle belonging to any of them, provided the procedures are followed,” Shaji said.
Shaji added that he does not use that vehicle regularly. “If there are any legal issues in this matter, everyone has the right to point them out. I have used this vehicle only after obtaining the necessary permissions,” he said.
Shaji said he understood the criticism from political opponents and their supporters online, but questioned whether the media should follow the same line. “When there are so many issues affecting the country that need to be discussed, should the media be pursuing matters such as this?” he asked.
The minister also urged journalists and the public to examine whether any of his friendships had resulted in improper benefits from the government or administrative system. He added that if he was found to have done anything improper for his friends, he should be held accountable.
Addressing those who had threatened to prevent him from travelling in the vehicle, Shaji said any vehicle he travelled in would continue to be used as long as it was legally permitted to be on the road.