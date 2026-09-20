‘Used after obtaining permission’: Keralam Minister K.M. Shaji on Range Rover controversy

KOZHIKODE: Minister K.M. Shaji has responded to reports that claimed he used his friend's luxury vehicle as his official vehicle. He said he had used the Range Rover occasionally for several years after obtaining the necessary permissions.

In a social media post, Shaji said he had been using the vehicle before becoming a minister. He had used it several times over the previous five years, when he held no position of power.

“I have been using this vehicle occasionally for many years. I have used it several times during the past five years, when I was not holding any position. I have travelled in it and returned in it several times. If journalists check their archives, they can find this,” the minister said.

“I have many good friends, and several of them own expensive vehicles. I do not see anything wrong with using a vehicle belonging to any of them, provided the procedures are followed,” Shaji said.

Shaji added that he does not use that vehicle regularly. “If there are any legal issues in this matter, everyone has the right to point them out. I have used this vehicle only after obtaining the necessary permissions,” he said.