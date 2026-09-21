Amid landslide concerns in Idukki, State minister says NH soil excavation will be examined

Keralam Civil Supplies Minister Anoop Jacob on Monday said authorities would examine whether soil excavation carried out as part of National Highway works has contributed to landslides on the road to Munnar and nearby areas in the district.
He was speaking to reporters after visiting a hospital where a woman injured in a mudslide at Vattavada is undergoing treatment.
On Sunday, Balakrishnan and his sister Chinnu, natives of Kottakamboor near Vattavada, died after a mudslide flattened a shed where they were taking shelter from the rain.
Balakrishnan's wife, Mariamma, was also injured in the incident and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Adimali.
Jacob, the minister in charge of Idukki district, visited Mariamma and met with the district collector to assess the situation following torrential rain since Sunday.
"From what I understand and according to the reports received, water that had accumulated there suddenly flowed down with force. What happened there was not a situation that could be called a landslip or a landslide. All officials, including the collector, are here. We are assessing the situation," he said.
He said that an orange alert has been issued in the district until Monday afternoon.
"Also, according to current reports, we must expect rain for the next two days. Tourists should exercise self-restraint because when a rain alert is issued, a yellow alert can turn into an orange alert very quickly. If an orange alert comes, the situation is currently moving towards the nature of a red alert," Jacob said.
An orange alert indicates very heavy rainfall of 11 cm to 20 cm, while a yellow alert denotes heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm. A red alert denotes extremely heavy rainfall of more than 204 mm in 24 hours.
He urged people to temporarily avoid travelling to Idukki in view of the continuing rain.
"In Vagamon and nearby areas, there was an extra crowd, especially since today was also a holiday. So, as of now, given the ongoing rain, everyone should temporarily avoid travelling to the Idukki district," he said.
Asked about concerns over soil excavation and the possibility of landslides along the road to Munnar, Jacob said the matter needed to be examined seriously.
"The possibilities or circumstances behind the soil excavation need to be examined very seriously as part of this. We will certainly inspect it. If there is any irregularity, we will investigate it," he said.
He also said ongoing construction work was causing traffic blocks and that he had spoken to the Project Director of the National Highway about the issue.
"Yesterday itself, I spoke with the Project Director (PD) of the National Highway. During the time their work is taking place, they should position their machinery in a way that allows vehicles to pass," he said.
(With inputs from PTI)