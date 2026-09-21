Seven dead as rain wreaks havoc in Kerala

MALAPPURAM/IDUKKI/KOTTAYAM: Seven people lost their lives to rain-related disasters in the state on Sunday. Two remain missing.

Chief Minister V D Satheesan has directed officials to review the rain situation across Kerala on an hourly basis.

In Malappuram, three people – two men and a woman – died in a flash flood in Kottapuzha river near TK Colony at Pookkottumpadam in Nilambur in the evening, while two are missing.

In Kottayam, two persons, including a woman tourist from Tamil Nadu, died in separate landslips – at Velathussery near Teekoy on Erattupetta-Vagamon road and at Mangalagiri in Poonjar Nadubhagam village.

In Idukki, a man and his sister were killed and his wife seriously injured after a landslide buried a temporary shed at their farmland in Kottakamboor, Vattavada.

Malappuram was among the worst-hit areas in the state after five people were swept away in the flash flood, which occurred around 5pm along the Olarvattam-TK Colony stretch of the river.

According to Pookkottumpadam police and residents, they were Raheem, 35, of Karuvarakundu, Anas Mangadan, 27, of Kottakkal, Sajjad, 23, of Vandoor, Rafeeq, 41, of Vandoor and Sajitha, a resident of TK Colony. Raheem, Anas, Sajjad and Rafeeq had reportedly visited the area, while Sajitha was a resident.