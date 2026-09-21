Seven dead as rain wreaks havoc in Kerala

MALAPPURAM/IDUKKI/KOTTAYAM: Seven people lost their lives to rain-related disasters in the state on Sunday. Two remain missing.
Chief Minister V D Satheesan has directed officials to review the rain situation across Kerala on an hourly basis.
In Malappuram, three people – two men and a woman – died in a flash flood in Kottapuzha river near TK Colony at Pookkottumpadam in Nilambur in the evening, while two are missing.
In Kottayam, two persons, including a woman tourist from Tamil Nadu, died in separate landslips – at Velathussery near Teekoy on Erattupetta-Vagamon road and at Mangalagiri in Poonjar Nadubhagam village.
In Idukki, a man and his sister were killed and his wife seriously injured after a landslide buried a temporary shed at their farmland in Kottakamboor, Vattavada.
Malappuram was among the worst-hit areas in the state after five people were swept away in the flash flood, which occurred around 5pm along the Olarvattam-TK Colony stretch of the river.
According to Pookkottumpadam police and residents, they were Raheem, 35, of Karuvarakundu, Anas Mangadan, 27, of Kottakkal, Sajjad, 23, of Vandoor, Rafeeq, 41, of Vandoor and Sajitha, a resident of TK Colony. Raheem, Anas, Sajjad and Rafeeq had reportedly visited the area, while Sajitha was a resident.
Flood was completely unexpected, says resident
The Nilambur Fire Force, police and local residents launched a joint search. The first body, of a man believed to be around 50 years old, was recovered from Pottikkallu Muttikkund by nightfall.
Another male body, suspected to be of Anas, was recovered from the river behind Assumption School at Anthannikkad. A third body, believed to be of Sajitha, was recovered around 9pm. The bodies were shifted to the Nilambur Government District Hospital. Their identities are expected to be confirmed on Monday.
The search was suspended after 9pm owing to poor light and swollen river. The search will resume at 6am on Monday.
The Malappuram District Disaster Management Authority and local residents said there had been no rain in the immediate vicinity when the flash flood occurred.
They said heavy rainfall in the forest regions of Nilambur likely caused the river to swell.
At the time, tourists were present at several points along the river between Olarvattam check dam and TK Colony, including at Kettungal, Aanakkund, Balawadippadi and Koipra.
Some had ventured into the river. As the water level rose rapidly, many clung to nearby trees and rocks to stay afloat. Residents managed to rescue around 30 people.
The rocky stretch of Kottapuzha River has emerged as a popular destination. As the area is not officially designated as a tourist destination, there is no regular surveillance by the police or forest department, said the residents.
“Since it was Sunday, there was a slight rush. The flood was completely unexpected as there was no rain in the area. Many people in the river managed to climb onto nearby rocks and trees,” said Nishant, a resident.
CM orders hourly monitoring of rain situation
T’Puram: Chief Minister V D Satheesan has directed officials to review the rain situation across Keralam on an hourly basis. On Sunday, Disaster Management Authority Commissioner Vigneshwari held a meeting with the Idukki and Kottayam district collectors to assess the situation.
SMS weather alerts have been sent to residents in both districts. The collectors were asked to review local conditions and take necessary steps. The CM also issued urgent instructions to deploy a special team of the disaster response force to Amarambalam in Nilambur, where five people were reportedly swept away in floodwaters.
Casualties
3 in Malappuram (not officially identified)
2 in Kottayam (Chennai resident Sangeetha, 35; Chelakkat Joseph, 80)
2 in Idukki (Balakrishnan, 47, his sister Chinnu, 38)