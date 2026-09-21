Will continue fight against regressive ideas: Keralam CM VD Satheesan

Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Monday vowed to continue the fight against regressive ideas rooted in caste and religion. He said his government would be guided by Sree Narayana Guru's vision.

The CM inaugurated the Maha Parinirvana Sammelanam organised by the Sree Narayana Dharma Sanghom Trust at Sivagiri on Monday. He reminded people that the Guru had asked them to look forward, not backwards.

"Our government is completing four months in office. I consider it a great fortune to have visited Sivagiri twice and Chempazhanthy once during this period. I assure you that this government's functioning will be guided by the Guru's vision and we will not dilute it," Satheesan said.

The chief minister added, "We will continue our fight to save Keralam from the clutches of caste, religion and regressive ideas, with the Guru in our mind."

Satheesan urged all Malayalis to regard the Guru's thoughts and vision as their heritage, one they can take pride in and present to the world. "We are the successors of that heritage. That conviction is my strength and confidence in taking positions in politics and public life. I wish all Malayalis shared that feeling," he said.

Satheesan said the Guru deserved full credit for Keralam's secular character. He said, "When the Guru's disciple Sahodaran Ayyappan declared 'no caste, no religion, no God', he responded that he had the right to say so. The underlying value here is democracy. Secular thinking springs from democratic thinking. The Guru also sowed the seed of democratic value in Kerala."