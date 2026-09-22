Abhimanyu murder case: Court rejects plea for in-camera trial restricting public presence

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court has rejected a plea on Tuesday by the accused in the Abhimanyu murder case seeking an in-camera trial, restricting the presence of the media and public.

Principal Sessions Judge K K Balakrishnan passed the order, paving the way for the trial to begin on October 15.

The 16 accused had sought restrictions on the entry of journalists and members of the public into the courtroom and a ban on photographing them during the proceedings. They also sought restrictions on the gathering of college students on the court premises, citing the proximity of the court to Maharaja’s College, where Abhimanyu was a student.

The defence had argued that an open trial could adversely affect the future lives of the accused and that the presence of the public could potentially influence witnesses and their statements.

The prosecution strongly opposed the plea. Special Public Prosecutor G Mohanraj submitted that journalists have the right to report court proceedings and that there was no justification for denying media access to the trial. The prosecution also argued that the police could regulate any gathering of college students near the court premises.