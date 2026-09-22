Change in wind pattern, high temperature behind intense rain spells in Kerala

KOCHI: Keralam was experiencing hot weather conditions for the past three weeks. The development of a low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal changed wind pattern and there was havoc. Three hours of intense rainfall reversed the weather, triggering landslides and flash flood in the high ranges and leaving nine persons dead. Meteorologists opine that climate change and El Nino have made weather forecasting difficult as a depression or a change in wind pattern can trigger intense rainfall.

The state had witnessed a prolonged dry spell during the past three weeks and the mercury had breached 35 degrees Celsius in many districts. The Southwest monsoon had started withdrawing and conditions similar to Northeast monsoon were prevailing. The formation of a low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal changed the weather pattern and as the moisture content in the atmosphere was high it triggered intense rainfall, explain meteorologists.

“High day time temperature provides conducive atmosphere for development of thunderstorms. The wind was blowing in the north westerly direction till Friday. The westerly wind gathered momentum under the impact of the depression and there was a vertical extension of cloud that triggered intense rainfall along the high ranges. There will be moderate rainfall on Tuesday but we can expect an intense spell on Wednesday as the system in Bay of Bengal makes landfall in Andhra Pradesh. We can expect heavy rain from Wednesday to Friday,” said IMD Keralam director Neetha K Gopal.

The immediate trigger for the flash flood appears to be highly localised, intense rainfall over the upper catchments, says Roxy Mathew Koll, climate expert and scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune.

“In Keralam’s hilly terrain, water is rapidly funnelled into streams, producing sudden surges downstream.