Kerala government mulls nuke plant option amid power crisis

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The acute power shortage has pushed Keralam to explore the politically sensitive option it has long kept at arm’s length — the scope of setting up a nuclear power plant in the state.
The UDF government is planning to sound out the leaderships of political parties on the proposal as a first step towards building a political consensus before taking the nuclear option forward.
“The government will move forward with the setting up of a nuclear power plant in Keralam provided the party leaderships reach a consensus,” Power Minister Sunny Joseph told TNIE.
The minister, who is also the Congress state president, said the government will take all stakeholders into confidence before taking a final decision. “Considering the escalating shortage of power and the obstacles in securing emergency electricity contracts, the state has to explore all options,” he said.
Though proposals for nuclear power projects had come up in the past, successive governments could not pursue the nuclear option due to political pressure and opposition from social and environmental groups. In ad dition to the limited scope for procuring power from other states and agencies, climate change and shortage in monsoon rainfall has also pushed the state to search for alternative sources of electricity.
“The Union government is introducing schemes under which, if a state hosting a nuclear power plant demands more electricity generated by the plant, it has to be given to that state,” Sunny Joseph said.
‘Govt ready to discuss pros and cons of setting up nuke plant’
Sunny said this could adversely affect Keralam’s prospects of procuring power from nuclear plants such as Koodamkulam in Tamil Nadu and from other states. Sources said the government is ready to discuss the pros and cons of establishing a nuclear power plant instead of jumping to conclusions.
The proposal for a nuclear power plant at Cheemeni in Kasaragod had gained traction in government circles. Following protests, the government indicated it would not go ahead with it. Sunny held talks with Karnataka Power Minister K J George on Sunday on procuring electricity from the neighbouring state. Karnataka has been selling its surplus electricity to the national grid at an average rate of `10 per unit during peak evening hours. It has demanded that Keralam buy electricity during non-peak hours too, at `10 per unit, which is not feasible for the state, according to government officials.
Proposal over the years
In late 1970s, a proposal came up to set up a nuclear plant at Bhoothathankettu in Ernakulam district. The then govt was forced to drop it following stiff opposition.
Nuclear plant at Peringome in Kasaragod in the mid-1980s. Though planning gained pace in 1990 under the K Karunakaran ministry, it faced resistance, and the plan was later abandoned.
A few years ago, another proposal pitched a 440MW nuclear power project at Cheemeni in Kasaragod, and some preliminary studies were done. This faced stiff opposition from the local community. Recently, the power minister indicated that the govt will not go ahead with the project.