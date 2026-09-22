Kerala government mulls nuke plant option amid power crisis

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The acute power shortage has pushed Keralam to explore the politically sensitive option it has long kept at arm’s length — the scope of setting up a nuclear power plant in the state.

The UDF government is planning to sound out the leaderships of political parties on the proposal as a first step towards building a political consensus before taking the nuclear option forward.

“The government will move forward with the setting up of a nuclear power plant in Keralam provided the party leaderships reach a consensus,” Power Minister Sunny Joseph told TNIE.

The minister, who is also the Congress state president, said the government will take all stakeholders into confidence before taking a final decision. “Considering the escalating shortage of power and the obstacles in securing emergency electricity contracts, the state has to explore all options,” he said.

Though proposals for nuclear power projects had come up in the past, successive governments could not pursue the nuclear option due to political pressure and opposition from social and environmental groups. In ad dition to the limited scope for procuring power from other states and agencies, climate change and shortage in monsoon rainfall has also pushed the state to search for alternative sources of electricity.

“The Union government is introducing schemes under which, if a state hosting a nuclear power plant demands more electricity generated by the plant, it has to be given to that state,” Sunny Joseph said.