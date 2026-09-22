Kerala HC grants bail to reporter TV MD Anto Augustine in liquor possession case

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Anto Augustine, managing editor of Reporter TV, who is accused of allegedly possessing liquor beyond the legally permissible limit under the Kerala Abkari Act.

Justice Kauser Edappagath observed that there is a serious dispute regarding Anto Augustine’s possession of the building from which the contraband was seized. However, the court held that his continued detention is not necessary.

During the hearing, the court orally observed that it had granted bail in all IMFL cases. Director General of Prosecutions T. Asaf Ali, however, submitted that this was not an ordinary IMFL case and that the accused was "a man of money and might."

The court observed that continued detention was not necessary as the accused had already been subjected to police custody and the recovery had been effected.

When the court asked about his criminal antecedents, the DGP submitted that the accused was involved in 41 cases.

When asked why further detention was necessary, the DGP replied that the accused was not cooperating with the investigation and that the investigation had reached a standstill.

The petitioner argued that the property from which the contraband was seized had already been sold in 2022 and was no longer in his possession.