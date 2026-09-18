Reporter TV Managing Editor Anto Augustine denied bail in liquor possession case

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday denied interim bail to Anto Augustine, managing editor of Reporter TV, who was arrested by Excise officials for allegedly possessing liquor beyond the legally permissible limit under the Kerala Abkari Act.

However, the court orally questioned the prosecution on why Augustine’s continued detention was required when the alleged contraband had already been recovered.

The petitioner argued that the property from which the contraband was seized had already been sold in 2022 and was no longer in his possession.

Opposing the bail, the prosecution argued that in March 2026, the petitioner had paid property tax for the building in his name.

The prosecution has moved an application seeking his custody, and the case is posted before the Magistrate on Saturday for production of the accused, as submitted by the prosecution.

The court orally observed: “Suppose this building is sold, the possession follows. Maybe he might have paid tax. That doesn’t mean that he owns the property. Produce some other document to show that he is actually in possession.”

“Since the custody application is moved, it is not proper on my part to grant interim bail at this stage,” Justice Kauser Edappagath said.

The court sought instructions from the prosecutor and posted the matter for final hearing on Tuesday. The petitioner argued that he is the sole accused in the case and has been in judicial custody since September 17.