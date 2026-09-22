Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee warns party leaders over internal dispute

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Weeks after the developments within the Congress party in Chirayinkeezhu brought its internal disputes to light, the party leadership on Tuesday warned local MLA Ramya Haridas and Youth Congress leader Sajith Muttappalam.

KPCC President Sunny Joseph has asked those involved in the issue not to repeat incidents that affect the goodwill of the party. The party chief also met Ramya and asked her to withdraw the case against Sajith.

Following the scuffle between the two at local Congress leader S Sajaad's residence on September 4, over the involvement of Palayam Pradeep, who claimed to be a member of the MLA's staff in the development projects in the Chirayinkeezh constituency, the party had suspended Sajaad and Palayam from the KPCC membership.

The decision was made after the three-member panel led by the senior Congress leader submitted a report after speaking to the party leaders and people's representatives in Chirayinkeezh.