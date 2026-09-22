Kottappuzha flash flood: Body of sixth victim recovered

The sixth person who went missing after the Kottappuzha flash flood, was recovered during a search operation on Tuesday, Minister A.P. Anil Kumar said. Her name was Sajitha.

Sajitha’s body was found during the search, bringing the intensive rescue and search operation to an end. The bodies of two victims were recovered on the first day of the incident, while three more were found on the second day.

The search and rescue operation was carried out under difficult conditions. Personnel from several departments and volunteers worked together to locate those missing and assist people affected by the flash flood.

Local representatives, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Fire and Rescue Services, police, Forest Department, Revenue Department and Trauma Care volunteers took part in the operation. Local residents also played an active role.

The disaster has left six families grieving the loss of their loved ones. Expressing his condolences, the minister said nothing could compensate for their loss. He said the government and people of the region would stand with the bereaved families during this difficult time.

The minister also said a decision on compensation for the affected families would be taken soon.