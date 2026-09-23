Beyond ramps: Kerala government plans first comprehensive disability rights audit

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For a person in a wheelchair, a ramp is helpful only if it can actually be used. Similarly, for a visually impaired person, a government service is accessible only if information is available in a form they can read. Simply having a facility in place does not necessarily make a public service accessible.

So, Kerala plans to take a closer look at such gaps, with the Social Justice Department initiating the state's first comprehensive assessment of how government departments are implementing the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016.

"The audit will cover the RPwD Act in its entirety, including accessibility, reservation and other provisions. It will examine implementation across different departments and identify areas needing intervention," Social Justice Minister V E Abdul Gafoor told TNIE.

The department has already floated an Expression of Interest to select an agency for the study. Once the assessment is completed and the gaps are identified, it will decide whether existing schemes need to be modified or new interventions should be introduced.

The review comes amid concerns over implementation, including employment and recruitment, since disability affairs cut across government; different departments have different responsibilities, including education and transport.