Beyond ramps: Kerala government plans first comprehensive disability rights audit

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For a person in a wheelchair, a ramp is helpful only if it can actually be used. Similarly, for a visually impaired person, a government service is accessible only if information is available in a form they can read. Simply having a facility in place does not necessarily make a public service accessible.
So, Kerala plans to take a closer look at such gaps, with the Social Justice Department initiating the state's first comprehensive assessment of how government departments are implementing the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016.
"The audit will cover the RPwD Act in its entirety, including accessibility, reservation and other provisions. It will examine implementation across different departments and identify areas needing intervention," Social Justice Minister V E Abdul Gafoor told TNIE.
The department has already floated an Expression of Interest to select an agency for the study. Once the assessment is completed and the gaps are identified, it will decide whether existing schemes need to be modified or new interventions should be introduced.
The review comes amid concerns over implementation, including employment and recruitment, since disability affairs cut across government; different departments have different responsibilities, including education and transport.
Accessibility of public spaces and services is a particular focus.
The RPwD Act requires accessibility in built environments, transportation and Information and Communication Technology systems, including public information systems.
"Much of the change could happen at the local level. Panchayats and other Local Self-Government Institutions have plan funds and administrative autonomy to take up projects. Schools, primary health centres, local roads and community halls under their jurisdiction can be made more accessible," said a senior official in the social justice department.
To help them, the department is preparing guidelines for "Disability-Friendly Local Self-Governance".
These will cover physical infrastructure as well as how officials should assist persons with disabilities visiting government offices. The measures are intended to be incorporated into annual plan guidelines.
A key hurdle, however, is the shortage of qualified access auditors.
A ramp with the wrong gradient, for instance, can leave a wheelchair user unable to move independently. Tactile paving and other accessibility features are also needed to meet prescribed standards.
"We are planning to expand the pool of empanelled access auditors. They will check projects at two stages: before work begins, by examining plans and suggesting changes, and after completion, by checking whether the work meets technical standards before final bills are settled," the official added.