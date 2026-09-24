BJP seeks CBI probe into alleged CMRL pay-offs to UDF, LDF leaders

Shone claimed the page contained the names of many prominent leaders from both the UDF and LDF, along with details of an alleged payment. George alleged that the entries indicated that the alleged pay-offs extended beyond CPM-linked figures already under scrutiny in the CMRL-Exalogic case and involved leaders associated with the UDF as well.

The BJP leader questioned the credibility of the Crime Branch special investigation team constituted by the state government, arguing that the state machinery could not independently investigate allegations involving the Chief Minister and other political leaders of the ruling front.

He alleged that the government-ordered preliminary inquiry could delay a full-fledged investigation and potentially result in the dilution or destruction of evidence.

The demand comes after the state government ordered a preliminary inquiry by a Crime Branch SIT into findings shared by the Enforcement Directorate in the CMRL-Exalogic case.

The ED has sought registration of an FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act against former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter T Veena and son-in-law and former minister P A Mohammed Riyas, based on material gathered during its investigation.

George also questioned whether the state police SIT would be in a position to question the Chief Minister if he himself was among those facing allegations.

Calling the alleged UDF-LDF links in the diary evidence of a wider political nexus, George said the case should be entrusted to an independent central agency. He said only a CBI investigation could establish the truth in the allegations.