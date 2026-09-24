Reporter TV MD Anto Augustine seeks bail, return of SIT-seized currency in Argentina match fraud case

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court on Thursday took up the anticipatory bail plea of Reporter TV Managing Director Anto Augustine in connection with the alleged fraud linked to the proposed visit of football star Lionel Messi and the Argentina team to Kerala. The court reserved its order and is scheduled to pronounce it on Friday, September 25.

During the hearing, Augustine also sought the immediate release of foreign currency seized by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) during searches at the Reporter TV headquarters.

The prosecution opposed the request, submitting that around 6,300 dollars seized from the establishment could not be released at this stage as the legitimate source of the money had not yet been established. Police said the matter required further examination and that reports regarding the seized currency had been forwarded to the Enforcement Directorate and the Income Tax Department.

Police also informed the court that there was currently no immediate move to arrest Augustine. The investigating officers said they intended to serve him a notice and summon him for questioning.

While the court is scheduled to pronounce its order on the anticipatory bail plea on Friday, the application seeking the return of the seized foreign currency is expected to be considered separately.

The case relates to allegations of cheating, criminal conspiracy and document fabrication in connection with an agreement to organise an exhibition football match in Kerala featuring Messi and the Argentina national team.