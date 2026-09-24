UDF, LDF leaders reject BJP's CMRL payment charge; Muraleedharan admits receiving election funding

Leaders of the ruling UDF and opposition LDF in Kerala on Thursday denied allegations of receiving illegal payments from mining company Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL), after the BJP levelled the charge against both fronts.

Health Minister K Muraleedharan acknowledged receiving election funding from CMRL managing director Sasidharan Kartha several years ago while contesting an election, but said there was a distinction between election funding and illegal gratification.

"There is nothing to hide. Years ago, during the election, support was given," he told reporters.

Muraleedharan said political parties routinely receive donations during elections and claimed that CMRL had contributed to various parties in Kerala.

"When elections come, people help us. If you look at the list of those who accepted donations, donations were given to every party in Kerala," he said.

His remarks came after BJP state vice president Shone George alleged that UDF and LDF leaders had received funds from CMRL and claimed this had prevented the state government from ordering a proper investigation against Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan following an Enforcement Directorate recommendation over alleged payments made by the company to his daughter Veena T.