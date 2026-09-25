Keralam sends 'Ecologically Sensitive Area' proposal to Centre, prepares revised map

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Keralam has submitted proposal to limit the extent of the state’s Ecologically Sensitive Area (ESA) to 8,590.69 sq km to the Centre, while completely excluding inhabited areas, agricultural land and plantations from its ambit.

The state has also prepared a revised ESA map identifying the areas to be included in the proposed extent.

Environment Minister Sunny Joseph said the proposal and map were prepared based on detailed studies and public feedback and submitted to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change as part of the state’s response to the draft ESA notification issued in the wake of the Kasturirangan report.

The 2013 Kasturirangan report had proposed including 13,108 sq km across 123 villages in Keralam under the ESA. Following widespread protests, the area was reduced to 9,993.7 sq km based on the recommendations of the Oommen V Oommen Committee.

Of the revised area, 9,107 sq km was forest land and 886.7 sq km was non-forest area. This position continued from the notification issued on March 10, 2014, through the notification issued on July 27, 2026.

The state is now seeking to completely exclude the non-forest areas and limit the ESA to 8,590.69 sq km, based on more precise studies.

Kerala, which has a relatively small geographical area and high population density, has 29.15% of its total land area under forests. The state also has 23 wildlife sanctuaries and protected areas.