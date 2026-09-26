Kerala government announces new office-bearers for major cultural institutions

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after announcing the chairman and vice chairperson of the Kerala State Chalachithra Academy, the state government published the list of new office-bearers of the major cultural institutions on Saturday. Predictably, cultural icons, including Premkumar, who have expressed pro-Congress stances in the past, have received the majority of these appointments.

As expected, actor Premkumar, who had friction with the previous LDF government, has been appointed as the chairman of the Kerala State Film Development Corporation. Premkumar had made his displeasure with the Left government public after he was removed from the post of Chalachithra Academy chairperson (in charge) more than two months before the International Film Festival of Kerala. Producer Alleppey Asharaf has been appointed as the vice chairman.

Producer M Ranjith has been appointed as the chairman of the Kerala Cultural Activists Welfare Fund Board.