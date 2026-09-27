Gyanesh Kumar acted as ‘BJP agent’, does not deserve to continue as CEC: V D Satheesan

Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Sunday said CEC Gyanesh Kumar should not continue in office, alleging that he acted as a BJP agent and "sentenced Indian democracy to death".

In similar social media posts on Facebook and X, the CM said the claims made by former Keralam Chief Secretary Jiji Thomson about the CEC were extremely serious.

Thomson has reportedly claimed that Kumar, in 2016, had urged him to join the BJP while he was still serving as an IAS officer.

"No further evidence is required to prove that Gyanesh Kumar acted as an agent of the BJP. It is now evident that he served as an operative who subverted democracy on behalf of the BJP.

"History will record Kumar, who traded away the Election Commission's credibility to the BJP, as the person who pronounced a death sentence on Indian democracy," Satheesan said on X.