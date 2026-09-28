Machines should not become our masters: Mata Amritanandamayi Devi

KOLLAM: Humans should not allow machines to become their masters and must preserve their discriminatory power and sense of awareness, Mata Amritanandamayi Devi said in her 73rd birthday address at Amritapuri on Sunday.

Amma said people were increasingly dependent on machines and even turning to computers to share their loneliness, grief and emotional struggles. Though technology could provide responses, it could not replace human touch, love and emotional connection, she said.

“Science and technology are necessary, but identifying ourselves completely with machines can lead us into great danger,” she said. Amma said education should not be limited to acquiring knowledge and skills to earn a livelihood — rather it should also prepare people to face life by developing values, maturity and an understanding of the mind and emotions.

She expressed concern over growing loneliness and substance abuse among youngsters. The decline of joint families and neighbourhood communities has contributed to isolation, while many young people were losing their lives to addiction, she said. Emphasising the value of time, Amma said money was like a rubber ball that could be retrieved after being dropped, while time was like a glass that could not be recovered.

She urged people to perform their duties with sincerity and work for the welfare of the world. “Let the children have strength, devotion, love and faith. May these qualities inspire their thoughts, words and actions, and may they become the light of the world,” she said.